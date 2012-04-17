NEW YORK, April 16 Shares of mid-and smallcap stocks rose o n T uesday on solid corporate earnings and an M&A deal that gave a boost to investor sentiment.

Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million, including acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.

Shares of SRS Labs jumped 37 percent to $9.39 and DTS shares rose 1.6 percent to $30.24.

First Solar Inc shares gained 10.3 percent to $22.96 after the company said it would cut production of its thin-film solar panels and slash 2,000 jobs, or about 30 percent of its work force, as the largest U.S. solar panel maker speeds up its cost-cutting efforts to keep pace with steep declines in prices.

In earnings news, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc rose 12.8 percent to $45.05 after the company forecast an adjusted quarterly profit above analysts' estimates, helped primarily by an increase in pharmaceutical packaging sales.

McMoran Exploration Co rose 3.8 percent to $9.05 after the oil and natural gas producer posted a fourth-quarter loss and forecast a 28 percent fall in full-year output, as it struggles to start commercial production from a new well in the Gulf of Mexico.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 1.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 closed up 1.6 percent. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Dan Grebler)