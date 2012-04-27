NEW YORK, April 27 Mid- and smallcap stocks rose on Friday to close their best week in twelve as earnings continued to beat analyst expectations and a soft measure of growth augured low interest rates for quarters to come.

Abaxis Inc was among the top performers, a day after its quarterly earnings handily beat analysts' expectations. Shares of the blood analysis systems company soared more than 20 percent to $6.22.

"We're in the meat of earnings from small and midcaps and in general the numbers have been pretty good, that's probably the primary driver here," said Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent.

For the week the S&P midcaps rose 2.4 percent and the smallcaps added 2.6 percent. The Russell 2000 jumped 2.7 percent. It was the best weekly performance for the three indexes since early February.

Gross domestic product in the United States expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter, moderating from the fourth quarter's 3 percent rate.

While not weak enough to push for further action from the Federal reserve, Economists said the data could bolster the central bank's view that interest rates should be kept near zero at least through late 2014.

"There's no reason for QE3 but there's no reason for the Fed to pull back either," said Billeaudeau.

"It's not boom time, but companies are expanding, hiring some more, and that's a decent trend."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)