NEW YORK, June 25 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks rose on Tuesday, with education companies climbing after Apollo Group posted stronger-than-expected earnings and raised its full-year outlook.

Shares of Apollo jumped 10.3 percent to $35.81 after reporting results late Monday, while shares of Strayer Education rose 7.8 percent to $100.94.

The share gains came despite Apollo's forecast that student signups will fall for another quarter.

Education shares were also bolstered by Department of Education data on loan repayment by students that suggested many programs at for-profit colleges could pass new requirements related to the percentage of students paying back loans.

The S&P MidCap 400 index ended up 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent.

The mid-cap index has lost 10.3 percent since its March 19 intraday high, while the small-cap index is down 9.7 percent since its intraday high on March 27.

Housing shares also were among top gainers after S&P/Case Shiller data showed home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas gained 0.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping economists' expectations for a 0.4 percent gain. Shares of KB Home were up 2.7 percent at $8.36 while shares of M/I Homes rose 9.3 percent to $15.22. Toll Brothers was up 5.3 percent at $26.89.

Also, H.B. Fuller shares rose 8.1 percent to $31.06 after the specialty chemicals maker's quarterly profit beat market estimates and the company raised its full-year profit forecast, citing cost savings from a recently acquired adhesives business.