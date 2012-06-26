By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks rose on Tuesday, with education companies climbing after
Apollo Group posted stronger-than-expected earnings and
raised its full-year outlook.
Shares of Apollo jumped 10.3 percent to $35.81 after
reporting results late Monday, while shares of Strayer Education
rose 7.8 percent to $100.94.
The share gains came despite Apollo's forecast that student
signups will fall for another quarter.
Education shares were also bolstered by Department of
Education data on loan repayment by students that suggested many
programs at for-profit colleges could pass new requirements
related to the percentage of students paying back loans.
The S&P MidCap 400 index ended up 0.6 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.4 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent.
The mid-cap index has lost 10.3 percent since its March 19
intraday high, while the small-cap index is down 9.7 percent
since its intraday high on March 27.
Housing shares also were among top gainers after S&P/Case
Shiller data showed home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas
gained 0.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping
economists' expectations for a 0.4 percent gain.
Shares of KB Home were up 2.7 percent at $8.36 while
shares of M/I Homes rose 9.3 percent to $15.22. Toll
Brothers was up 5.3 percent at $26.89.
Also, H.B. Fuller shares rose 8.1 percent to $31.06
after the specialty chemicals maker's quarterly profit beat
market estimates and the company raised its full-year profit
forecast, citing cost savings from a recently acquired adhesives
business.
(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Diane Craft)