NEW YORK, June 25 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose Thursday, boosted by gains in hospital operators and other healthcare companies despite the day's decline in major share indexes.

Shares of Health Management jumped 8.9 percent to $7.49 while shares of Community Health rose 8 percent to $27.54 after a Supreme Court ruling to that upheld President Barack Obama's healthcare law. [ID;nL2E8HS4R3]

Hospitals are expected to see a surge in insured customers under the law. Shares of insurers providing Medicaid plans for the poor also gained following the ruling while large insurers fell.

Among other advancers in the healthcare sector, shares of Universal Health gained 8.5 percent to $42.60 and shares of Wellcare Health climbed 8.8 percent to $53.98. Shares of Medicaid specialist Molina Healthcare were up 8.6 percent at $23.16.

The S&P MidCap 400 index ended up 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by M.D. Golan)