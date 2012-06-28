By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose
Thursday, boosted by gains in hospital operators and other
healthcare companies despite the day's decline in major share
indexes.
Shares of Health Management jumped 8.9 percent to
$7.49 while shares of Community Health rose 8 percent to
$27.54 after a Supreme Court ruling to that upheld President
Barack Obama's healthcare law. [ID;nL2E8HS4R3]
Hospitals are expected to see a surge in insured customers
under the law. Shares of insurers providing Medicaid plans for
the poor also gained following the ruling while large insurers
fell.
Among other advancers in the healthcare sector, shares of
Universal Health gained 8.5 percent to $42.60 and shares
of Wellcare Health climbed 8.8 percent to $53.98. Shares
of Medicaid specialist Molina Healthcare were up 8.6
percent at $23.16.
The S&P MidCap 400 index ended up 0.3 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.1 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent.
(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by M.D. Golan)