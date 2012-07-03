NEW YORK, July 3 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose on Tuesday as a rise in oil prices helped lift the shares of energy-related stocks, which were among the hardest hit in the second quarter.

U.S. crude rose more than 4 percent to over $87 a barrel as rising tension over Iran's nuclear program sparked concerns about supply threats. The possibility of additional economic stimulus measures also supported prices.

Quicksilver Resources Inc rose just over 6 percent to $5.76 and Approach Resources Inc surged 10.8 percent to $28.58.

The S&P MidCap energy index jumped nearly 4 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 3.4 percent. Both indexes fell more than 15 percent in the prior quarter.

Volume was light in the abbreviated trading session, with equity markets closing at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) ahead of the Independence Day holiday on Wednesday, exacerbating price moves.

"Some of these names just sold off so much in the second-quarter, so you are seeing some bounce back as people try to take advantage of the lower prices," said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

But Hemmelgarn cautioned the limited volume and holiday week made it difficult to discern any trends.

Both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 1.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.6 percent.

Research and advisory company Corporate Executive Board Co Jumped 10.7 percent to $46.11 after the mid-cap said it plans to acquire UK-based SHL from private equity firm HgCapital Trust Plc for $660 million in its largest acquisition yet to boost its talent management business. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Andre Grenon)