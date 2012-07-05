By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 5 Mid- and smallcap stocks made
modest gains in light trading o n Thursday as investors were
reluctant to make big moves ahead of Friday's payrolls report.
Data showing U.S. private employers picked up hiring in June
and the number of new claims for jobless benefits fell last week
did little to quell expectations for a tepid jobs report.
The small gains put both the mid- and smallcap indexes on
track for their seventh consecutive advance, the longest streak
for either in a year.
Volume was light, with many market participants away
following Wednesday's Independence Day holiday.
"People are probably sitting on their hands in front of
tomorrow's number," said St. Denis Villere III, portfolio
manager of the Villere Balanced Fund at Villere & Co in New
Orleans, Louisiana.
"There is some decent data today, but a lot of people are
out stretching this July 4th weekend into Thursday and Friday,
that's why volume is a little bit light."
The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.1 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 dipped 0.05 percent.
Consumer discretionary stocks garnered attention as a host
of retailers reported monthly sales results and investors parsed
among the winners and losers.
Midcap stock Saks Inc climbed 2.4 percent to $11.18
after the luxury retailer reported same-store sales that beat
Wall Street expectations.
Cato Corp, Fred's Inc and Buckle Inc
were among the worst performers on the SmallCap 600
index after posting disappointing sales for June. Cato slumped
10.8 percent to $28.29, Fred's dropped 4.5 percent to $15.10 and
Buckle lost 3.8 percent to $38.13.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)