NEW YORK, July 6 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell o n Friday after a disappointing payrolls report underscored the sluggish economy and a weak outlook from Informatica weighed on technology stocks.

Labor Department data showed non-farm payrolls expanded by just 80,000 jobs in June, falling short of the 90,000 forecast and barely changed from May's revised reading of 77,000.

The report added to signs the euro zone's debt crisis continues to dent the global growth picture and adds intensity to the economic debate as the Presidential election draws closer.

"If there is any piece of bad news, Europe is going to get blamed," said Jeff Savage, regional chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank in Portland, Oregon.

"Frankly, if you are an American employer, with the uncertainty that you have in front of you for the next six months, there is just no reason to go out and do a lot of hiring right now."

The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 1.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent.

Informatica Corp plunged to its lowest level in two years after the data-integration software maker forecast a weak second quarter hurt by delayed contracts.

Shares in the midcap fell more than 30 percent, its biggest percentage drop since July 2001 to $30.29, and dragged on other related stocks such as smallcap Microstrategy Inc, which tumbled 12.5 percent to $118.06.

The S&P MidCap technology index slid 3.8 percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 technology index declined 2.8 percent. Each of the 10 major S&P sectors among both mid- and smallcaps was in negative territory.

Even with Friday's declines, both the MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 were on track to close out the week with a modest advance.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editng by Andrew Hay)