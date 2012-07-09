By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK, July 9
NEW YORK, July 9 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell
on Monday as concerns about the global economy kept investors
away from riskier bets but a multibillion dollar deal in the
healthcare sector helped limit the decline.
Health insurer stocks rallied on news WellPoint Inc
will buy rival Amerigroup Corp for more than $4 billion
in a bet on the expansion of the U.S. government's health plan
for the poor.
Amerigroup shares jumped 38.1 percent to $88.84 and midcap
Wellcare Health Plans Inc was up 17.8 percent at $62.21,
while in the smallcap sphere Molina Healthcare rose 18.6
percent to $27.36 and Centene Corp jumped 19.9 percent
to $34.69.
The smaller players gained on speculation that they will be
soon snapped up and the S&P mid- and smallcap healthcare sectors
gained more than 1 percent each.
But investors were concerned about the global economy after
weaker-than-expected Chinese inflation data and a record fall in
Japan's machinery goods orders added on to Friday's dismal U.S.
jobs report.
Some market participants expect the major central banks to
continue to support their economies as global data softens, but
remain reluctant to commit money to stocks before that action
bares fruit.
"Until the market feels the central banks of the world have
gotten ahead of the curve, it's not likely that money is going
to want to go out too far on the risk curve, outside of large,
safe, multinational stocks," said Shawn Hackett, president at
Hackett Financial Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.6 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.4 percent. The Russell 2000
index lost 0.5 percent.
Also in the healthcare sector, Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
jumped 14 percent to $57.25 after the company reported
strong second-quarter sales of its flagship multiple sclerosis
drug.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)