NEW YORK, July 12 Mid- and small-cap stocks
edged lower on Thursday as investors continued to gauge the
extent of the economy's slowdown amid diminished chances of more
monetary stimulus from major central banks.
A string of soft earnings reports and pre-announcements,
combined with expectations of slower economic growth in the
world's leading economies, had encouraged hopes for the Federal
Reserve and other central banks to further pump up growth.
But the Bank of Japan held off on further policy easing on
Thursday, and the minutes from the Fed's June policy meeting,
released on Wednesday, suggest the U.S. central bank is still
cautious about the need for further easing.
"The economy is kind of struggling. Is the Fed going to do
something here? We've got about as bad a sentiment as you can
get out there," said Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager at
Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis.
He said equity valuations are attractive but the uncertainty
over how weak the earnings season will turn out to be is making
buyers sit on their hands for now.
"Smallcaps really haven't even started reporting,"
Billeaudeau said, "but I don't think companies are going to be
too heroic with guidance."
The S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index shed 0.1 percent. The Russell 2000
dropped 0.3 percent.
Shares of Calix Inc plunged 22.4 percent to $5.03
after the telecom equipment maker said it expects second-quarter
results to fall well below its earlier forecast.
Cal Dive International shares tumbled 36.4 percent
to $1.80 after the oilfield services provider warned production
disruptions caused by inclement weather will hit second-quarter
earnings.
