NEW YORK, July 19 Mid-capitalization stocks edged higher while small-caps dipped on Thursday, with technology shares providing a lift following upbeat earnings news from industry bellwethers.

The mid-cap S&P information technology sector rose 1.4 percent, led by the shares of Rovi Corp, which bounced back a day after a profit warning pushed them to their lowest in three years. The stock ended up 15.9 percent at $11.60 on Thursday.

Skyworks Solutions Inc shares rose 9.5 percent to $29.17 after the cellphone chipmaker's third-quarter results beat analysts' expectations. Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on the stock.

In the large-cap tech world, shares have gained this week because results have not been as weak as many investors feared. The Nasdaq led gains on Wall Street on Thursday. IBM Corp raised its full-year outlook, eBay Inc's profit beat forecasts and Qualcomm Inc said its expects a "strong December quarter."

For earnings going forward, "we think a lot of the small and mid-cap companies will hold up relatively well given they're probably a little less exposed to Europe, and they tend to have less currency noise than some of the larger multinational companies," said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was up about 0.1 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.3 percent.

Among decliners, Pool Corp shares fell 9 percent to $36.87 after the swimming pool distributor posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as pricing pressure hurt gross margins. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Andre Grenon)