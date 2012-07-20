NEW YORK, July 20 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell on Friday as investors were hesistant to buy risky assets like equities after Spain's indebted Valencia region called for aid, increasing the Spanish government is moving towards a full-blown bailout.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was off 0.9 percent.

Spain and Italy were once again under pressure as "it's still uncertain what obligations the German's will place on Spain in the form of sovereign guarantees for the equity injections that will go into Spanish banks," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

"While the markets initially cheered the separation between banks and the home government when the 100 billion euro bailout was first announced, Germany said not so fast."

Among individual stocks, two small- and mid-cap companies made their market debuts.

Shares of online travel company Kayak Software Corp opened 16 percent above their initial price on Friday and posted further gains in the first consumer-oriented Internet IPO since Facebook Inc.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company opened NASDAQ trading at $30.10 after 3.5 million shares priced at $26.00. Kayak raised $91 million in its offering.

Shares of security software company Palo Alto Networks soared 31 percent on Friday in their market debut

On the downside, Credit Suisse cut Cepheid's price target to $45 from $50, sending the shares in the molecular diagnostics company down 24 percent to $33.19. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Andrew Hay)