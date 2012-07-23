NEW YORK, July 23 Mid- and small-cap stocks
slumped for a second straight day on Monday as renewed concerns
about the euro zone pressured cyclical sectors.
Spain appeared closer to needing a bailout after the Murcia
region looked set to follow Valencia in tapping a government
program to keep its finances afloat. Local media reported that
half a dozen regions were ready to do likewise.
Separately, questions about Greece's prospects for staying
in the euro zone were raised after German magazine Der Spiegel
reported that the IMF may not take part in any additional
financing for the debt-stricken country, citing high-ranking
representatives in Brussels. Inspectors from the European
Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary
Fund arrive in Athens on Tuesday.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis has somewhat receded as news
about corporate earnings has taken the forefront, but investors
continued to have concerns about escalation.
"There are increasing concerns that Europe is just going to
blow up and a decent chance that a default will come over the
next few years," said Bob Gelfond, chief executive of MQS Asset
Management in New York. "Even when we think there's progress,
there's not. We're getting closer to a head."
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.6 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.7 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 was off 1.5 percent. Over the past
two sessions, both small- and mid-cap share shares have lost 2.8
percent.
All 10 sectors for both small- and mid-cap shares fell,
though groups tied to the pace of economic growth fell the most.
The small-cap energy sector slumped 2.7 percent
alongside a 3 percent drop in crude oil, while mid-cap
material shares shed 1.8 percent.
Among the most active names, Stone Energy Corp lost
5.3 percent to $25.55 while Comstock Resources was off
4.8 percent at $17.20. Commercial Metal Corp sank 3.7
percent to $12.23.
In company news, GeoEye Inc surged 27 percent to
$19.28 after agreeing to be bought by DigitalGlobe Inc
for $453 million. DigitalGlobe was 1.3 percent higher at $14.41.
Genesee & Wyoming said it will buy rival RailAmerica
Inc for $1.39 billion in cash to create one of the
biggest regional railroad operators in the United States.
Genesee shares were up 0.1 percent at $56.03 while RailAmerica
climbed 9.8 percent to $27.23.
Shares of fast food companies were lower following
disappointing results from McDonald's Corp. Jack in the
Box sank 3.1 percent to $26.26 and Burger King
lost 2.2 percent to $15.53.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)