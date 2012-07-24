NEW YORK, July 24 Mid- and small cap stocks notched a third straight session of 1 percent losses on Tuesday as a round of discouraging earnings hurt the economic outlook.

Earnings disappointments by AT&T Inc, Texas Instruments Inc and Whirlpool Corp suggested the impact of global weakness on U.S. companies. In addition, United Parcel Service, considered a proxy for business activity, gave a cautious outlook.

"UPS is a barometer for what's going on in the economy, so the weakness there is especially troubling," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in New York. "A lot of companies, even when they meet expectations on earnings, are still reporting soft sales. That's a reason to keep selling."

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was off 1.3 percent.

Midcap shares have dropped 3.7 percent over the past three sessions while small caps are down about 4 percent, pressured both by earnings and concerns about Europe as Spain appeared to be closer to needing a bailout.

Tracking AT&T's 3 percent decline, telecom shares were among Tuesday's weakest. Midcap telecoms lost 1.5 percent while the equivalent small cap group shed 2.6 percent. Cincinnati Bell dropped 3.4 percent to $3.65 while General Communication Inc fell 2.6 percent to $8.90.

All ten S&P sectors for both small and midcaps fell. Despite a 0.9 percent rise in the price of crude oil, midcap energy shares shed 3.5 percent. Among the most active, Forest Oil fell 9 percent to $6.39.

Among gainers, Domino's Pizza rose 3.1 percent to $32.97 after it reported higher quarterly profit as sales at established international restaurants accelerated more than expected and U.S. restaurant margins increased.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)