NEW YORK, July 26 Mid- and small-cap stocks
rallied on Thursday following comments from the European central
bank chief that indicated aggressive actions would be taken to
protect the euro zone from collapse.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to do
whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from breaking
apart, including fighting unreasonably high costs for government
borrowing.
Stocks and commodities rallied across the world immediately
after the comments, with cyclical names - ones closely tied to
the pace of economic growth like energy and consumer
discretionary stocks - advancing the most. Those groups have
been pressured in recent sessions by concerns over Europe, as
well as some disappointing corporate results.
"We call days like this 'worst to first' days, where the
hardest-hit sectors bounce the most," said Joshua Brown, vice
president of investments at Fusion Analytics in New York.
"It seems the ECB is warming to taking additional actions,
but I don't think any one policy will be enough to resolve the
issues over there."
An index of mid-cap energy shares surged 1 percent
while the small-cap equivalent added 0.9 percent,
outpacing a 0.6 percent rise in oil prices. Among the most
active names, Energen Corp soared 5.4 percent to $48.90
and Superior Energy climbed 3.2 percent to $21.68.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.7 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index advanced 0.5 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent.
The broader market's gains were larger as multinational stocks,
which have more exposure to Europe's fortunes, posted stronger
advances.
In company news, Zynga Inc plummeted nearly 39
percent to $3.12 on heavy volume after cutting its full-year
profit outlook.
Ferro Corp tumbled 27.8 percent to $2.74 after
posting a quarterly loss.
On the upside, Vasco Data Security shot up 21.4
percent to $9.03 after reporting a sharp rise in its
second-quarter profit.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)