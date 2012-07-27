NEW YORK, July 27 Mid- and small-cap stocks
rallied on Friday following a tepid report on U.S. economic
growth that wasn't as bad as had been feared but also left the
door open for more stimulus action from the Federal Reserve.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate
in the second quarter, the weakest pace since the third quarter
of 2011, although it was stronger than investors' worse fears.
The gains were widespread, with cyclical groups like energy
and materials leading the advances. Mid-cap energy shares
rose 1.7 percent while small-cap material stocks
surged 1.3 percent. Forest Oil rose 2.2 percent
to $6.50 while small-cap Century Aluminum added 4.5
percent to $5.86.
While the GDP report showed growth, the number wasn't
considered strong enough to significantly change the economic
outlook or unemployment rate, suggesting the Fed may still step
in with additional measures to boost growth.
"Today's market performance reflects the easing of anxiety
that the number wasn't as bad as feared, but it still wasn't
gangbusters," said Mike Shea, a managing partner and trader at
Direct Access Partners LLC in New York. "We would have to see
growth over 2 percent to have a discussion about things getting
better."
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 1 percent while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index advanced 1 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent.
In company news, Amcol International Corp, another
small-cap material stocks, surged 9.6 percent to $31.52 after
reporting second-quarter results.
AuthenTec Inc soared 62 percent to $8.27 after
Apple Inc agreed to buy the stock for about $356
million.
On the downside, Green Dot Corp, which issues
prepaid cards, slumped 60 percent to $9.24 after it cut its
full-year outlook.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)