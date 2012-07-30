NEW YORK, July 30 Mid- and small-cap stocks pulled back on Monday as investors found little reason to extend last week's rally ahead of major central bank meetings that could dictate near-term market action.

Cyclical names, which are tied to the pace of economic growth, retreated the most as investors took profits in stocks that had run up recently. Mid-cap tech shares fell 1.6 percent while small-cap energy shares slumped 2.9 percent, far outpacing a 0.4 percent dip in crude prices on weak quarterly results.

The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the European Central Bank meets on Thursday amid investor expectations of action to stimulate economic growth, but it was unclear what, if any, measures might be taken.

"What happens next depends on the ECB, so things will be quiet ahead of that," said Andy Fitzpatrick, director of investments at Hinsdale Associates, in Hinsdale Illinois. "That said, it isn't too surprising to see some of the riskier names down today given the pattern of last week leading into today."

Hopes for central bank action here and abroad contributed to sharp gains on Thursday and Friday. Mid-cap shares climbed about 1.5 percent on Thursday and more than 2 percent on Friday.

Among the most active energy names on Monday, Lufkin Industries Inc plummeted 20 percent to $47.35 as profits missed expectations. Oil transport stock Overseas Shipholding Group Inc dropped 13 percent to $5.75.

Among tech names, Diebold Inc dropped 7.2 percent to $33.69 after it cut its full-year revenue and profit growth outlook.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent.

Shaw Group Inc surged 53 percent to $40.71 after Chicago Bridge & Iron Co agreed to buy the company for about $3 billion in cash and stock. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Leslie Adler)