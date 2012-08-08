NEW YORK Aug 8 Mid- and small-cap stocks held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited signs of fresh central bank action and grappled with a slew of quarterly results.

Increasing expectations the European Central Bank could act soon to contain the euro zone's debt crisis and hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve was ready to take stimulus measures have triggered a recent rally in equities, with both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600 indexes on pace for their fourth consecutive advance.

"After the big run we've had the last few days, it's really encouraging to see these stocks be relatively resilient and not really give that much back," said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

"The market is just kind of digesting earnings season and we saw most of these small and mid-cap companies come in a little bit better than expected, the revenue line was mixed, which really tells you companies have been very proactive in managing their costs - even in a difficult environment."

Mid-cap Rackspace Hosting Inc jumped 8.8 percent to $53.62 after the web hosting company's second-quarter sales beat expectations on strong demand from small and mid-sized businesses.

Fellow mid-cap MEMC Electronic Materials Inc surged 14.8 percent to $2.36 after the silicon wafer maker posted earnings and revenue well above estimates and forecast better demand for its solar projects business.

Verifone Systems Inc slid 11 percent to $34.51 after brokerage UBS cut its rating on shares of the credit card swipe machine maker, citing rising threats from rivals like France-based Ingenico and NCR Corp.

New York Times Co advanced 6.6 percent to $8.61 after the company confirmed reports it is in talks to sell its About Group unit, although no definitive agreement had been reached.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was nearly flat while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.12 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was little changed.

The MidCap index is up 3.6 percent over the past four sessions while the SmallCap index has climbed 4.3 percent over the same span.

Among small-caps, regional airline operator SkyWest Inc climbed 24.9 percent to $8.34 and Gulfport Energy Corp rose 15.6 percent to $26.57 after reporting second-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)