NEW YORK Aug 13 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks fell on Monday, with energy shares among the biggest
decliners, as the market pulled back after recent gains.
After the bell, Groupon reported second-quarter
revenue that missed Wall Street expectations. Its shares fell
5.3 percent after closing at $7.55, up 1.5 percent.
In the energy sector, shares of Quicksilver Resources
dropped 10.7 percent to $4.09 while shares of Forest Oil
fell 5.2 percent at $7.22. NYMEX crude for September
delivery settled at $92.73 a barrel, edging down 14
cents, or 0.15 percent.
Among other big decliners, shares of Veeco Instruments
were down 5.2 percent at $35.81 after Deutsche Bank
downgraded the company's stock to "hold" from "buy," saying the
chip-equipment maker is not likely to announce a new dividend or
consider buying back stock at its current share price.
Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro were down 3.1 percent
at $41.65 after giving an update on fourth-quarter guidance late
on Friday.
"The market had been moving up, and all of a sudden it seems
to be going sideways or even rolling over," said Edward
Hemmelgarn, founder and chief investment officer of Shaker
Investments in Cleveland.
"There's just a lot of uncertainty out there. I'm not sure
anyone would come up with good reasons for the move higher."
The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.2 percent, after
rising for six sessions, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index
was down 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500
was down 0.1 percent.