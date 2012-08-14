By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Small and mid-capitalization
stocks edged lower o n Tuesday, with shares of Groupon
and other Internet companies falling sharply after Groupon
reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates.
Shares of Groupon dropped 27 percent to $5.51, while shares
of Angie's List, which provides consumer reviews of
local professionals and businesses, declined 15.5 percent to
$11.23. Shares of Facebook were down 3.8 percent at
$20.77. Shares of Yelp were down 6 percent at $22.43.
Groupon, which reported results late on Monday, was the
latest relatively new Internet company to disappoint investors.
Social network Facebook beat revenue expectations in its first
quarterly earnings last month, but the company failed to
reassure investors about its future prospects and its shares
plummeted.
On the up side, shares of Saks rose after it posted
narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and stuck to its
sales forecast for the second half of the fiscal year. Saks
shares were up 6.5 percent at $11.56. Among other luxury
retailers, shares of Michael Kors Holdings gained 16.9
percent to $49.52 after it reported a higher-than-expected
profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.
The S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.01 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index also slipped 0.2 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent.