By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Aug 14 Small and mid-capitalization stocks edged lower o n Tuesday, with shares of Groupon and other Internet companies falling sharply after Groupon reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates. Shares of Groupon dropped 27 percent to $5.51, while shares of Angie's List, which provides consumer reviews of local professionals and businesses, declined 15.5 percent to $11.23. Shares of Facebook were down 3.8 percent at $20.77. Shares of Yelp were down 6 percent at $22.43. Groupon, which reported results late on Monday, was the latest relatively new Internet company to disappoint investors. Social network Facebook beat revenue expectations in its first quarterly earnings last month, but the company failed to reassure investors about its future prospects and its shares plummeted. On the up side, shares of Saks rose after it posted narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and stuck to its sales forecast for the second half of the fiscal year. Saks shares were up 6.5 percent at $11.56. Among other luxury retailers, shares of Michael Kors Holdings gained 16.9 percent to $49.52 after it reported a higher-than-expected profit and raised its full-year profit forecast. The S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.01 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index also slipped 0.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent.