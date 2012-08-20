NEW YORK Aug 20 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell on Monday, underperforming the broader market, after the European Central Bank quelled speculation it was planning a bond-buying program, curbing investors' appetite for risky assets.

The ECB brushed aside a report in Germany's Der Spiegel magazine that it was considering setting yield thresholds for any moves to buy the bonds of the euro zone's struggling sovereign debtors.

The S&P MidCap 400 index lost 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 0.7 percent, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 which was off 0.1 percent. Small cap stocks have been showing weak performance compared to bigger cap stocks for weeks.

"The basic theme is most equity attention has been to big caps, global players, good and growing dividends, and defensive sectors. But valuations have become dear in those defensive, large cap names," said Sandy Lincoln, chief investment strategist at BMO Asset Management U.S.

"Overlooked and left behind has been the small cap space. That arena has attractive dividends and dividend growth as well, more domestically sourced earnings, better compound earnings growth and PEs that are quite attractive," Lincoln said.

Among individual stocks, Ceres Inc fell 14 percent to $7.74 after the agricultural biotechnology company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday.

Zagg Inc fell 12 percent to $7.37 after the mobile accessories maker's CEO and co-founder, Robert Pedersen, quit three days after he sold nearly 14 percent of his stake in the company to meet margin calls.

An analyst at Janney Capital Markets downgraded the company's stock to neutral.