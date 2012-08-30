NEW YORK Aug 30 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks declined o n Thursday, with shares of Ciena among
the biggest losers after the company posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly loss.
Shares of Ciena dropped 19.5 percent to $13.46. The network
equipment maker also forecast fourth-quarter revenue below
estimates.
The S&P MidCap 400 index declined 0.8 percent, while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 1 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.8 percent.
Among the day's biggest advancers, shares of Pandora Media
gained 14.3 percent to $11.52, a day after the online
streaming music service company reported better-than expected
results and raised its full-year revenue outlook.