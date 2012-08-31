Macy's reports bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.
NEW YORK Aug 31 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks rose on Friday as comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive hopes of the U.S. central bank providing further stimulus for the economy.
In his speech in Jackson Hole, Bernanke expressed "grave concern" for the stagnating U.S. job market, though he gave no specifics about further monetary easing.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index up 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent.
Economically sensitive materials shares were among the biggest gainers, including Royal Gold, up 4.6 percent at $88.02. Gold prices rose to a five-month high after Bernanke's speech.
Among other gainers for the day, shares of Esterline Technologies were up 13 percent at $59.80. The company reported quarterly results that missed analysts estimates, but forecast a rise in fourth-quarter and full-year earnings.
LONDON, Feb 21 Figures showing the fastest pace of growth in euro zone business activity for six years propelled European stocks to a 14-month high on Tuesday, reversing an earlier fall after the continent's biggest bank HSBC reported a surprise slump in profits.
Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.