NEW YORK Nov 9 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks dropped more than 4 percent on Wednesday, outpacing losses in the larger-cap market, with technology and energy shares leading the way down.

Weak corporate outlooks and results dampened sentiment, along with worries over the debt crisis in Europe.

Shares of Rovi Corp ROVI.O sank 38.7 percent to $28.23 and fell to a more than two-year low, a day after the digital media services provider forecast full-year profit largely below market expectations. For details, see [ID:nL4E7M935C]

In the energy sector, shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NOG.A) dropped 15.8 percent to $22.61 after it announced quarterly results.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 4.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML tumbled 4.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX dropped 3.7 percent.

"By nature, small caps are more volatile, but small caps are much less affected by what's going on in Europe than large multi-nationals," said Craig Hodges, president of Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

Among factors increasing the worry over Europe, Italy's bond yields shot up to 7.502 percent, a new high since the euro was introduced in 1999. Investors were forced to sell Italian bonds after a European clearing house increased the collateral needed to borrow against that debt.

Other big decliners for the day included shares of online jewelry retailer Blue Nile (NILE.O), which slumped 32.8 percent to $32.82, a day after it forecast weak full-year earnings and it said its chief executive, Diane Irvine, has resigned.

Also, Maidenform Brands Inc MFB.N shares fell 25.7 percent to $17.91 after it warned that its fourth quarter will be hit as consumer traffic in its sector faces declines. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)