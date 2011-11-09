NEW YORK Nov 9 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks dropped more than 4 percent on Wednesday, outpacing
losses in the larger-cap market, with technology and energy
shares leading the way down.
Weak corporate outlooks and results dampened sentiment,
along with worries over the debt crisis in Europe.
Shares of Rovi Corp ROVI.O sank 38.7 percent to $28.23
and fell to a more than two-year low, a day after the digital
media services provider forecast full-year profit largely below
In the energy sector, shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NOG.A)
dropped 15.8 percent to $22.61 after it announced quarterly
results.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 4.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML tumbled 4.5 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX dropped 3.7 percent.
"By nature, small caps are more volatile, but small caps
are much less affected by what's going on in Europe than large
multi-nationals," said Craig Hodges, president of Hodges
Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.
Among factors increasing the worry over Europe, Italy's
bond yields shot up to 7.502 percent, a new high since the euro
was introduced in 1999. Investors were forced to sell Italian
bonds after a European clearing house increased the collateral
needed to borrow against that debt.
Other big decliners for the day included shares of online
jewelry retailer Blue Nile (NILE.O), which slumped 32.8 percent
to $32.82, a day after it forecast weak full-year earnings and
it said its chief executive, Diane Irvine, has resigned.
Also, Maidenform Brands Inc MFB.N shares fell 25.7
percent to $17.91 after it warned that its fourth quarter will
be hit as consumer traffic in its sector faces declines.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)