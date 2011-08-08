NEW YORK Aug 8 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell on Monday as the broad market sold off after a downgrade on U.S. debt by the Standard & Poor's heightened concerns the world's biggest economy could slip back into recession.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 8.3 percent. The S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dropped 8.5 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX lost 6.7 percent. Panicked selling resulted in the S&P 500's worst day since December 2008, with every stock in the benchmark index ending in negative territory. The Dow fell below 11,000 for the first time since November.

Among small cap stocks, shares of energy companies sold off as oil prices plunged on concerns about global growth and demand. The S&P energy sector index for small caps .6GSPE fell 11.4 percent.

Among mid-caps, the telecom services sector was the biggest decliner. The S&P telecom services sector index for midcaps .4GSPL was off 12 percent.

Among individual stocks, Quicksilver Resources Inc KWK.N shares fell 22.6 percent to $9.10. The company, which has a mere $2,000 in cash, raised its capital budget on Monday, intensifying investor concerns about its liquidity and sending its shares down as much as 21 percent to their lowest in two years. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J82H3]

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, whose cash balance plummeted to $2,000 from $54.9 million in just six months, increased its capital spending budget for the year by 45 percent to $696 million.

