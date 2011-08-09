NEW YORK Aug 9 Small and mid-cap stocks jumped on Tuesday after a sharp sell-off over the past two weeks as investors shunned risk on rising concerns about the economic outlook on both sides of the Atlantic.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 6.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML gained 6.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX ended up 4.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 index gained 6.9 percent. The index fell 9 percent on Monday, the worst day since 2008. Energy shares in the Russell index were hit particularly hard, falling 28 percent over the past five days.

"Small-caps are victims of a broader market storm. It isn't unusual for small (stocks) to get hit harder than large (caps) in big equity market meltdowns, but we do suspect much of the recent turmoil in small-cap has been exacerbated by non-dedicated small-cap investors who use ETFs like the IWM, which mimics the Russell 2000, to hedge their portfolios," Credit Suisse said in its equity research note.

"Though we don't deny that small-caps will most likely run faster when the equity market finds a bottom and turns higher, the bulk of our analysis indicates that large-caps are still poised for leadership ... But for the asset class as a whole (small caps), we suspect it is too early to pound the table on small over large."

Among individual stocks, AOL Inc AOL.N shares slid 25.7 percent to $11.19 after the company reported a surprising second-quarter loss, citing weaker-than-expected advertising growth. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J92PQ] (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)