NEW YORK Aug 11 Small and midcap stocks advanced on Thursday, tracking the broader market's rebound, as buyers took advantage of a beaten-down market after days of sharp selling.

The MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML both rose 5.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.6 percent.

U.S. stocks fell under pressure earlier this week after a U.S. debt downgrade and heightened worries about euro zone finances weighed on global markets.

"We're seeing a relatively broad rebound with economically sensitive stocks that sold off most during the downturn. You're seeing them come back," said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

Energy stocks were among the best performers in both the small- and midcap sectors, with the S&P Smallcap Energy Sector Index .6GSPE up 7.2 percent by close and the S&P Midcap Energy Sector Index .4GSPE up 5.6 percent.

"We've seen bigger moves out of the small caps," Marshall said. "Volatility becomes exaggerated in smaller companies with fewer shares traded and more thinly traded."

Among the midcap advancers, shares of Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX.N) jumped 12.9 percent, while New York-based crude-oil transporter Overseas Shipholding Group Inc PCX.N advanced 10.8 percent.

Among the small-cap advancers, Oklahoma City-based Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR.OQ) rose 11 percent and Lafayette, Louisiana-based Petroquest Energy (PQ.N) added 10.5 percent.

U.S. light crude oil rose 3.6 percent to trade at $85.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Other notable advancers include midcap AOL Inc AOL.N, which rose 12.2 percent after the company said it would buy back $250 million of its stock. The move was presumably intended to boost confidence in AOL's shares, which fell 32 percent in two days.

In the small-cap sector, shares of Century Aluminum (CENX.OQ) rose 12.3 percent after the company announced that its board has approved a $60 million stock repurchase program. (Editing by Kenneth Barry)