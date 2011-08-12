NEW YORK Aug 12 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose on Friday, recovering from one of the most volatile weeks in history for Wall Street, but the gains were weak as lingering concerns about the global economy and debt crisis in Europe kept investors nervous.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML gained 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 0.5 percent.

For the week, the small caps were down 2.3 percent and the mid caps fell 0.2 percent.

In the small cap sector, energy and materials were the day's leaders while in the mid cap sector, info technology shares led the gains.

The S&P energy index for small caps .6GSPE rose 1.5 percent and the materials sector index .6GSPM was up 0.9 percent.

Among individual stocks, Mannkind Corp (MNKD.O) jumped 17.7 percent to $2.79 after company said U.S. regulators have cleared the design of two clinical studies to test the efficacy and safety of its experimental device, Afrezza, to treat diabetes. For details, see [ID:L3E7JC2ZV]

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB.O) also gained 4.4 percent to $35.35 after the company's quarterly profit beat market estimates as comparable restaurant sales rose for the fourth consecutive quarter, driven by an increase in the average guest check. [ID:nL3E7JB48V]

