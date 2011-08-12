NEW YORK Aug 12 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose
on Friday, recovering from one of the most volatile weeks in
history for Wall Street, but the gains were weak as lingering
concerns about the global economy and debt crisis in Europe
kept investors nervous.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.5 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML gained 0.3 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 0.5 percent.
For the week, the small caps were down 2.3 percent and the
mid caps fell 0.2 percent.
In the small cap sector, energy and materials were the
day's leaders while in the mid cap sector, info technology
shares led the gains.
The S&P energy index for small caps .6GSPE rose 1.5
percent and the materials sector index .6GSPM was up 0.9
percent.
Among individual stocks, Mannkind Corp (MNKD.O) jumped 17.7
percent to $2.79 after company said U.S. regulators have
cleared the design of two clinical studies to test the efficacy
and safety of its experimental device, Afrezza, to treat
diabetes. For details, see [ID:L3E7JC2ZV]
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB.O) also gained 4.4 percent
to $35.35 after the company's quarterly profit beat market
estimates as comparable restaurant sales rose for the fourth
consecutive quarter, driven by an increase in the average guest
check. [ID:nL3E7JB48V]
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)