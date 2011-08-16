NEW YORK Aug 16 Mid- and small-cap stocks slumped on Tuesday as questions about the euro zone's economic and fiscal prospects weighed on sentiment and pressured energy shares.

Energy was again one of the most active sectors as crude oil prices plummeted following a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Disappointing German growth data also weighed on shares.

In the meeting, the leaders said they had planned a tax on financial transactions and closer joint governance of economic policy to stop the debt crisis. But they did not propose increasing the euro-zone bailout fund or selling euro-zone bonds. For details, see [ID:nB4E7HT04B]

Energy gained on Monday as the upcoming meeting raised expectations of initiatives that would restore confidence in markets buffeted by bad news from Europe.

Crude oil, closely tied to economic growth because of its impact on demand, fell 1.3 percent when no such plans were presented. The mid-cap S&P energy index .4GSPE slumped 3.1 percent while the small-cap equivalent .6GSPE plunged 4.5 percent.

"There are still a lot of worries about Europe and crude has for sure been hurt by the uncertainty," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Now people are thinking 2012 could be another slow year and we're seeing oil react to that. The outlook for demand is not nearly as high as it was two or three months ago."

Among the most active mid-cap names, Comstock Resources (CRK.N) dropped 7.3 percent to $24.60 and Northern Oil & Gas (NOG.A) lost 5.7 percent to $18.06. Among small-caps, PetroQuest Energy (PQ.N) slumped 9.4 percent to $7.23.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 1.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML lost 1.9 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.2 percent.

Retailers also suffered a day after Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN.O) reported lower earnings and margins due to deep discounting. The stock fell 8.6 percent to $27.14. American Eagle Outfitters (AEO.N) fell 2.7 percent to $11.73. [ID:nL3E7JG2FS]

On the upside, Renaissance Learning Inc RLRN.O soared 23 percent to $14.56 after it agreed to be bought out by private equity firm Permira PERM.UL for about $440 million. [ID:nL3E7JG2DE]