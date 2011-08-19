NEW YORK Aug 19 Mid- and small-capitalization stocks rebounded on Friday following three days of losses, with defensive names among the top gainers going into the weekend.

Fears of another recession dragged down stocks on Thursday, with the S&P losing 4.5 percent. Weak data pointing to slow growth and continued concerns about the euro-zone's fiscal situation contributed to the declines.

On Friday, the mid-cap telecom services sector .4GSPL was one of the top-performing sectors, gaining 1.5 percent. Health care .4GSPA also rose more than 1 percent. Both sectors are considered defensive plays.

"Today's move has more to do with yesterday's volatility than anything going on today," said Bill McNeil, managing director of trading at HTG Capital Partners in Chicago. "In the absence of big news to drive things, people are shoring up before the weekend and covering their positions."

The worst-performing small-cap sector was energy .6GSPE, which edged down 0.1 percent. The group, which is closely tied to economic growth because of the impact on energy demand, is down 7.3 percent this week.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.9 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was 0.6 percent higher.

For the week, the mid-cap index is down 4.2 percent while small-caps are off 4.2 percent. The S&P is down 2.8 percent.

Among the day's most active, Ann Inc ANN.N, the parent company of apparel retailer Ann Taylor, was the top-performing mid-cap stock, surging 11.5 percent to $21.48 on an upbeat third-quarter forecast, followed by Mentor Graphics (MENT.O), which climbed 10.5 percent to $9.78 a day after reporting adjusted second-quarter earnings that topped forecasts. [ID:nL4E7JJ2AZ] and [ID:nL3E7JI3ZI]

On the downside, Aeropostale Inc ARO.N tumbled 12.4 percent to $10.94 a day after the teen retailer reported a drop in second-quarter profit and forecast a dismal third quarter. [ID:nL3E7JI3W6]

Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) fell 5.3 percent to $11.45 a day after it said that John Malone's Liberty Media LINTA.O LCAPA.O had invested $204 million in the bookseller but that discussions for Liberty to buy the company had ended. [ID:nN1E77H1SJ] (Editing by Leslie Adler)