NEW YORK Aug 22 Mid- and small-capitalization
stocks rose on Monday in a volatile session, putting both the
S&P MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 indexes on track to snap a
four-day streak of losses.
Stocks swung between gains and losses in the wake of four
straight weeks of losses as recession fears mounted, with each
index climbing more than 2 percent for the session.
"It seems like stocks of all capitalizations are getting a
sympathy bounce today -- it was a tough week last week and
today sellers, at least for the moment, seem to be taking a
breather," said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at
Federated Clover Investment Advisors in Rochester, New York.
Consumer discretionary shares were the standouts, as
midcap 99-Cents Only Stores NDN.N jumped 9.7 percent to
$18.18 after a media report that claimed private equity firm
Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) was preparing to bid for
the discount chain. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JM268]
"It's reasonable to expect M&A activity to accelerate --
valuations are significantly more attractive than they were a
month ago and as the downdraft decelerates, management will
have enough time to evaluate targets," said Creatura.
Fellow midcap Under Armour Inc (UA.N) advanced 6.8 percent
to $56.37 after Canaccord Genuity started the sportswear maker
with a "buy" rating and said the company would benefit from a
rise in its number of stores and its entry into new markets
and categories. [ID:nL4E7JM2EC]
Small-cap Artic Cat Inc (ACAT.O) gained 2.8 percent to
$12.89 after Baird boosted its rating on the stock to
"outperform" from "neutral." [ID:nWNAB1354]
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.1 percent and S&P
SmallCap 600 index .SML added 0.2 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)