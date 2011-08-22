NEW YORK Aug 22 Mid- and small-capitalization stocks rose on Monday in a volatile session, putting both the S&P MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 indexes on track to snap a four-day streak of losses.

Stocks swung between gains and losses in the wake of four straight weeks of losses as recession fears mounted, with each index climbing more than 2 percent for the session.

"It seems like stocks of all capitalizations are getting a sympathy bounce today -- it was a tough week last week and today sellers, at least for the moment, seem to be taking a breather," said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Clover Investment Advisors in Rochester, New York.

Consumer discretionary shares were the standouts, as midcap 99-Cents Only Stores NDN.N jumped 9.7 percent to $18.18 after a media report that claimed private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) was preparing to bid for the discount chain. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JM268]

"It's reasonable to expect M&A activity to accelerate -- valuations are significantly more attractive than they were a month ago and as the downdraft decelerates, management will have enough time to evaluate targets," said Creatura.

Fellow midcap Under Armour Inc (UA.N) advanced 6.8 percent to $56.37 after Canaccord Genuity started the sportswear maker with a "buy" rating and said the company would benefit from a rise in its number of stores and its entry into new markets and categories. [ID:nL4E7JM2EC]

Small-cap Artic Cat Inc (ACAT.O) gained 2.8 percent to $12.89 after Baird boosted its rating on the stock to "outperform" from "neutral." [ID:nWNAB1354]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.1 percent and S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 0.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)