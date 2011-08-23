NEW YORK Aug 23 Mid- and small capitalization stocks jumped on Tuesday, aided by merger activity, but analysts expected gains to be short-lived.

Stocks were on track to advance for the second consecutive session after edging higher on Monday to snap a four-day losing streak, but analysts were not convinced equities had reached a bottom.

"There is just a lot of uncertainty out there and you always get rebounds like this in a market that is so oversold. I wouldn't be thinking that it's a full sign to jump back in," said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.

Midcap Omnicare Inc OCR.N climbed 10.2 percent to $29.65 after the pharmaceutical services provider went public with a bid to buy small cap rival PharMerica Corp (PMC.N) for $441 million following four months of preliminary talks and said that it was prepared to take its offer to shareholders. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JN2KZ]

PharMerica shares surged 31.3 percent to $14.35.

"Certainly some of that (M&A) helps, but it would help a lot more if people were confident about the economy," said Hemmelgarn.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID added 2.8 percent and S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 3.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.2 percent.

Standard and Poor's said late Monday that GT Advanced Technologies Inc GTAT.O will replace Radiant Systems Inc RADS.O in the S&P SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading on Wednesday.

In addition, Virtusa Corp (VRTU.O) will replace SFN Group Inc SFN.N in the SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading on Aug. 29.

GT Advanced shares surged 11.9 percent to $11.29 and Virtusa rose 10.5 percent to $13.68. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)