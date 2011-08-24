NEW YORK Aug 24 Mid- and small-capitalization
stocks edged higher on Wednesday as early gains evaporated on
the heels of a two-day winning streak and uncertainty over
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday.
Stocks had risen more than 1 percent on a
better-than-expected durable goods report, but gave way to the
belief that Bernanke will use the speech in Jackson Hole at
the central bank's annual conference to acknowledge his
disappointment over the pace of economic growth. For details,
see
"Clearly, the market is disappointed in the trajectory of
the recovery," said JB Taylor, portfolio manager of the
Wasatch Core Growth and Wasatch Global Opportunities funds in
Salt Lake City, Utah.
"Unemployment remains stubbornly high, the housing debacle
seems intractable -- the market is digesting a slower growth
environment and reacting to that, and trying to figure that
out."
Mid-cap United Therapeutics (UTHR.O) tumbled 18 percent to
$40 after the company said its experimental oral lung drug
failed to meet the main goal of improving walking ability of
patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension in a late-stage
trial.
Fellow mid-cap American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N)
slumped 11.1 percent to $10.33 after the apparel retailer
forecast disappointing third-quarter earnings as higher
product costs and discounts eat into margins.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID added 0.3 percent and the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 0.5 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.4 percent.
Among small-caps, Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE.N) lost
4.9 percent to $12.68 after RBC cut its rating on the stock to
"sector perform" from "outperform.
