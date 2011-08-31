NEW YORK Aug 31 Mid- and small-capitalization stocks on Wednesday marked their fourth straight monthly decline even as renewed hopes for further stimulus from the U.S. central bank helped cut the month's losses.

The fear of a double-dip recession and worries following the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating from Standard & Poor's earlier in August dragged smallcaps to their worst month since February 2009 while midcaps posted their largest monthly percentage decline since May 2010.

For the day, the S&P small-cap index .SML edged down 0.09 percent while the mid-caps .MID added 0.3 percent. In comparison, the large-cap benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX gained 0.49 percent.

Sentiment has turned sharply in recent days, driven by expectations the Federal Reserve will again intervene to support the economy. Previous stimulus efforts by the Fed, including a recently completed round of asset purchases, gave a boost to equities and commodities and weakened the U.S. dollar.

Jos A Bank Clothiers Inc JOSB.O jumped 8.5 percent to 51.30 after the men's apparel retailer posted a 25 percent jump in quarterly profit. For details, see [ID:nL4E7JV22D]

Shares of Zipcar Inc ZIP.O gained 3.3 percent to $21.03 after Ford Motor Co (F.N) said it partnered with the car-sharing company to supply vehicles at more than 250 university campuses throughout the United States. [ID:nL4E7JV21Z]

On the downside, LTX Credence Corp LTXC.O dropped 13.9 percent to $5.69 after the semiconductor testing company posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a loss for the first quarter. [ID:nL4E7JV21S] (Editing by Leslie Adler)