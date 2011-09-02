NEW YORK, Sept 2 Small and mid-cap industrial stocks fell on Friday after U.S. President Barack Obama unexpectedly asked the Environmental Protection Agency to withdraw a plan to limit smog pollution.

The President's comments followed a grim report on the labor market that U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August with the unemployment rate stuck at 9.1 percent. The weak jobs report triggered a broad market sell-off, sending major indexes down more than 2 percent. The midcap industrials sector index .4GSPI fell 4.3 percent.

Shares of Koppers Holdings (KOP.N) fell 8.3 percent to $29.69. The company provides carbon compounds and commercial wood treatment products to aluminum, railroad, specialty chemical, utility, rubber, concrete, and steel industries.

Obama said the move to kill one the EPA's major initiatives to clean up the environment was part of a broader government effort to reduce regulatory burdens and uncertainty.

In the technology sector, Netflix (NFLX.O) was one of the top decliners. The stock fell 9.6 percent to $210.76 following the collapse of its content distribution talks with pay-TV operator Starz Entertainment, underscoring investor concerns that it may lose its edge in the online rental market. For more see [ID:nN1E7801V6].

In earnings news, Esterline Technologies Corp (ESL.N) shares fell 13.9 percent to $63.60, a day after the defense contractor forecast a weaker-than-expected outlook for 2011, hurt by slower aftermarket products growth at its largest avionics and controls segment. [ID:nL4E7K22B5]

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 3.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML lost 3.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX declined 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)