NEW YORK, Sept 2 Small and mid-cap industrial
stocks fell on Friday after U.S. President Barack Obama
unexpectedly asked the Environmental Protection Agency to
withdraw a plan to limit smog pollution.
The President's comments followed a grim report on the
labor market that U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in
August with the unemployment rate stuck at 9.1 percent. The
weak jobs report triggered a broad market sell-off, sending
major indexes down more than 2 percent. The midcap industrials
sector index .4GSPI fell 4.3 percent.
Shares of Koppers Holdings (KOP.N) fell 8.3 percent to
$29.69. The company provides carbon compounds and commercial
wood treatment products to aluminum, railroad, specialty
chemical, utility, rubber, concrete, and steel industries.
Obama said the move to kill one the EPA's major initiatives
to clean up the environment was part of a broader government
effort to reduce regulatory burdens and uncertainty.
In the technology sector, Netflix (NFLX.O) was one of the
top decliners. The stock fell 9.6 percent to $210.76 following
the collapse of its content distribution talks with pay-TV
operator Starz Entertainment, underscoring investor concerns
that it may lose its edge in the online rental market. For more
see [ID:nN1E7801V6].
In earnings news, Esterline Technologies Corp (ESL.N)
shares fell 13.9 percent to $63.60, a day after the defense
contractor forecast a weaker-than-expected outlook for 2011,
hurt by slower aftermarket products growth at its largest
avionics and controls segment. [ID:nL4E7K22B5]
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 3.4 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML lost 3.3 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX declined 2.6 percent.
