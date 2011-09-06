By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks fell on Tuesday along with the broader market as worries
about Europe's struggle to solve its debt crisis made investors
shy away from equities and other risky assets.
Among the day's decliners, shares of Dendreon Corp DNDN.O
fell 1.4 percent to $10.81 after it said it ended a development
and supply agreement for its prostate cancer vaccine with
GlaxoSmithKline LLC (GSK.L). It cited delays and difficulties
in achieving the commercial purpose of the deal. For details,
see [ID:nL3E7K621K]
Fresh worries about the euro zone debt problems fueled
safe-haven buying, with investors weighing the possible impact
on the banking sector.
In the euro zone, the Italian government scrambled to
secure parliamentary backing for an austerity package as
workers across Italy began a strike. [ID:nL5E7K6130]
"Until some drastic measure is taken to alleviate the fears
that are out there, we're just going to continue to have to
deal with this," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett
Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.
The euro zone crisis " is affecting money flow all over the
place" and causing investors to pile into safer assets such as
gold, he said.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 0.7 percent on the day
while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML declined 0.2 percent.
In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX ended down 0.7
percent.
The losses follow a dismal August for stocks, with the S&P
small-cap index and Russell 2000 index .TOY posting their
worst monthly percentage losses since February 2009, and the
mid-cap index registering its worst percentage loss since May
2010.
That may mean the worst of the selling may be near done.
"The Russell 2000 posted its third-worst August
ever....Traditionally, the toughest months of performance have
been September and October, so one can hope that the difficult
period was pulled forward and will be behind us quickly," wrote
Steven DeSanctis, head of U.S. Small Cap Strategy for Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in a research note.
"However, our biggest concern with small caps is the fact
that 2012 earnings estimates have yet to fall substantially.
The Street is still looking for over 20 percent growth next
year and so the cheaper valuations, albeit small, are still
more expensive than large, (and) may be a mirage when numbers
start to appropriately reflect the economic environment," he
said in the note.
Also, he said, volatility and credit spreads have risen
sharply, which could mean more weak performance ahead.
Among the day's advancers, Sunoco Inc (SUN.N) gained 5.3
percent to $38.03 after the company, which has been shedding
assets to focus on its logistics business, said it plans to
exit its refining business and will conduct a strategic review.
[ID:nL3E7K622G]
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)