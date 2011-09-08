By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Small- and mid-cap stocks were
modestly lower on Thursday a day after a strong rally and as
caution prevailed ahead of a speech by U.S. President Barack
Obama laying out a major jobs initiative.
Obama is expected to detail a $300 billion package that
includes tax cuts and new spending to repair deteriorating
infrastructure. While some of the emerging details have been
met with encouragement by traders, many believe the plan won't
be effective in combating the country's massive unemployment
problem. For details, see [nN1E7870HE]
Equities have been volatile recently, surging more than 3
percent on Wednesday following three days of declines. Small-
and mid-cap stocks rose in early Thursday trading, with tech
among the biggest gainers, but later pulled back.
"There's quite a bit of uncertainty ahead of the speech, so
there's a reluctance to take big positions," said Phil Flynn,
senior market analyst with PFG Best in Chicago. "We rallied
earlier on but now we're backing off that as people take
profits."
Financial stocks were among the biggest mid-cap losers,
with Synovus Financial (SNV.N) down 2.8 percent to $1.41 and
Jefferies Group JEF.N off 2.6 percent to $14.93.
Tech shares reversed early gains to turn negative, leaving
the utility sector the biggest gainer on both the small
.6GSPU and mid-cap .4GSPU indexes, rising 0.7 percent on
each. The group is considered a defensive play. Health care
stocks, another typically favored group on down days, were also
modestly higher.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID slid 0.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML fell 0.3 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was flat.
Among individual names, Digital River DRIV.O climbed 6.9
percent to $20.30 a day after authorizing a $100 million stock
buyback program.
In merger news, Penn Millers Holding Corp PMIC.O surged
23.5 percent to $20.13 after ACE Ltd ACE.N agreed to buy the
company for $107 million. [ID:nL3E7K80LE]
(Editing by Leslie Adler)