NEW YORK Oct 3 Small- and mid-capitalization tumbled on Monday as mounting fears of a Greek default reignited concerns about fallout on the global economy.

Greece admitted it will miss its deficit targets this year, which could make the country unable to receive more international aid and run out of cash. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L31G6]

Selling was widespread with all of the 10 major S&P sectors among mid- and small-caps well into negative territory.

"At the margin, the international exposure of smaller companies is less than that of large. However, at this exact moment no one is stopping to think about that," said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Clover Investment Advisors in Rochester, New York.

"In contrast, they just appear to be hitting the panic button, and stocks are being sold indiscriminately regardless of their capitalizations, economic profile or prospects for future earnings," he added.

Energy shares were among the hardest hit on concerns a rupture in the euro zone's financial stability would damage the global economy and sap demand for commodities and after a profit warning from Arch Coal Inc ACI.N.

Arch Coal slid 9.5 percent to $13.20 after the company late Friday cut its full-year adjusted earnings outlook, largely due to lost production at its Mountain Laurel complex in West Virginia. [ID:nL3E7KU2QZ]

The S&P MidCap Energy index .4GSPE slumped 6 percent, and the S&P SmallCap Energy index .6GSPE dropped 6.2 percent.

"The weakness we are seeing in energy is a symptom of investors forecasting that global growth will be less than originally expected in 2012," said Creatura.

For the session, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 4.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dropped 4.2 percent. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX, by comparison, declined 2.5 percent.

On Friday both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600 index closed out the quarter with their worst percentage declines since 2008, during the height of the U.S. financial crisis.

Among smallcaps, Gentiva Health Services Inc GTIV.O tumbled 34.6 percent to $3.61 and Amedisys Inc (AMED.O) shed 11.1 percent to $13.17 after the U.S. Senate Finance Committee said the two companies, along with LHC Group (LHCG.O), three of the biggest players in the U.S. home healthcare industry, altered the course of patient care treatment to receive more reimbursements. [ID:nL3E7L31YU]

LHC Group shares lost 8.4 percent to $15.63. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)