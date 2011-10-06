NEW YORK Oct 6 Mid- and small capitalization stocks rose on Thursday as investors' nerves were eased by the European Central Bank's new liquidity measures to aid banks during the euro zone's debt crisis.

The ECB, as it attempts to keep the region's fiscal woes contained, said it will revive 12-month loan operations and purchases of covered bonds, while it kept key interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent. For details, see [nF9E7KR00X]

The gains marked the third straight session of advances for both the S&P MidCap 400 Index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600 .SML after both indexes had sunk on Monday to their lowest levels since early September 2010 under the weight of euro-zone uncertainty.

The gains put the S&P MidCap index up more than 8 percent and drove the SmallCap index up more than 9 percent during the past three sessions.

But not all analysts were convinced that the ECB's move to help relieve the region's stresses would be effective and viewed the gains as merely a temporary halt to the selling.

"They are not doing anything. Eventually, this will all come out again. They are going to have to take very bold, strong action of some sort to truly put this to rest for awhile," said Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

"I'm surprised it took this long to have a bounce."

Credit Suisse Small and Mid Cap equity strategist Lori Calvasina officially lowered her year-end target for the Russell 2000 .TOY to 740, for a loss of 5 percent for the year, but noted a bottom may be closer than most realize.

For the session, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID was up 2.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML advanced 1.7 percent. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX.INX, in comparison, gained 1.4 percent.

Small-cap Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ.O) jumped 11.7 percent to $20.98 after the apparel retailer posted September same-store sales that blew past expectations and raised its third-quarter guidance. [ID:nL3E7L53HZ]

Fellow small-cap Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL.O) gained 9.5 percent to $30.89 after people familiar with the situation said the communications equipment maker is attracting potential takeover interest from several government contractors. [ID:nN1E7941OL] (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)