NEW YORK Oct 10 Stocks more sensitive to the
economy out performed the overall market on Monday as comments
by German and French leaders boosted hopes the euro-zone debt
crisis was closer to resolution.
The small cap S&P energy index .6GSPE rose nearly 7
percent, with Stone Energy (SGY.N) the biggest percentage
gainer, up nearly 10 percent to $18.61. Small cap energy has
been one of the biggest losers in the recent selloff, down 12
percent this year.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy promised on Sunday to unveil a comprehensive
new package to ease the euro zone's debt crisis. See
[ID:nL5E7L90RP] and [ID:nL5E7LA1M7]
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 3.6 percent, while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 4.3 percent. The benchmark
Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX, in comparison, rose 3.4
percent.
Financials, another weak sector this year, undermined by
uncertainty about the repercussions of a possible sovereign
debt default in the eurozone, also performed well.
The S&P's small cap financial index .6GSPF rose 4.9
percent. Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH.O) was the
leading percentage gainer, up 8 percent on the day to $6.51.
Superior Energy Services agreed to buy smaller rival
Complete Production Services in a cash-and-stock deal for about
$2.6 billion, as the oil-field services company looks to expand
its hydraulic fracking business. [ID:nL3E7LA0MN]
Shares in Complete Production Services Inc CPX.N rose
39.4 percent to $28.42. Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN.N)
added 13.8 percent to $23.63.
Insmed Inc (INSM.O), a drugmaker, said the U.S. health
regulator is continuing the hold on the company's late-stage
trial of a treatment for lung infection in patients with cystic
fibrosis. The shares fell 30.8 percent to $3.01.
[ID:nL3E7LA233]
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG.N), fell 3.9 percent to $45.14.
The lawn and garden products maker trimmed its full-year
outlook for the third time in four months as Hurricane Irene
dampened purchases. [ID:nL3E7LA1WT]