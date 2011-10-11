NEW YORK Oct 11 Mid- and small capitalization stocks were little changed on Tuesday following a strong rally in the prior session and before Slovakia's parliament votes on ratifying expansion of the euro zone's rescue fund.

The S&P MidCap index climbed more than 3 percent and the S&P SmallCap index rose more than 4 percent on Monday as comments from German and French leaders boosted hopes the euro-zone debt crisis was closer to resolution.

Both indexes have risen more than 11 percent in the past week on signs of progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis and on stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data.

"After a gain of better than 3 percent yesterday, people are going to take a little off the table -- but we are still buying these stocks. We think they are too cheap," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

"You are going to get a little noise out of Greece, a little noise out of Slovakia and other places, but it's just a bump in the long-term upward trend."

Investor focus is expected to shift from macro to micro as earnings season gets under way when Alcoa Inc (AA.N) posts quarterly results after Tuesday's stock market close.

"There are just too many pessimistic folks out there, even on the large caps on down and that earnings are going to pan out ... these stocks should do well," said Bradshaw.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.2 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 0.1 percent. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX.INX, in comparison, gained 0.2 percent.

Midcap 99 Cents Only Stores NDN.N climbed 4.4 percent to $21.40 after Ares Management LLC and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to buy the discount retailer for about $1.6 billion in cash, topping a rival offer by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners. [ID:nL3E7LB2ZM]

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Kenneth Barry)