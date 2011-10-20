NEW YORK Oct 20 Mid-cap and small-cap stocks ended higher on Thursday, lifted by stronger earnings, with gains capped by anxiety over the euro currency zone, where leaders sought to reassure investors a solution to the debt crisis would come soon.

Markets continue to be closely tied to headlines from Paris and Berlin. France and Germany said in a joint statement that European leaders would discuss a solution to the crisis on Sunday but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest. For details see [ID:nL5E7LK5J5].

"Europe was the main noise in the market today," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.

He said U.S. data is pointing to a "decent" economy and fundamentals of some companies are strong.

"I still think we got an earnings-driven market," he said. "We still continue to find good value in a lot of the small caps."

Thursday data showed factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rebounded in October, and the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell last week, fresh signs that the economy was likely to duck a new recession. [ID:nN1E79J0BQ]

Among companies posting results, shares of boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co (GHL.N) rose 8.4 percent to $37.62 a day after it handily beat market expectations. [ID:nL3E7LK2PV]

Greenhill was the top performer in the mid-cap financials sector .4GSPF, which gained just over 1 percent.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 0.44 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML added 0.46 percent, mirroring the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)