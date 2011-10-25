NEW YORK Oct 25 Small- and midcapitalization
stocks declined on Tuesday, with shares of Healthways HWAY.O
tumbling on planned changes in its Cigna (CI.N) contract.
Healthways Inc dropped 42.9 percent to $6.37 and hit a
three-year low after the healthcare management provider said it
expects a substantial reduction in revenue from its contract
with its largest customer, Cigna, in 2012. For details, see
[ID:nL3E7LO31Y] Shares of Cigna were down 0.02 percent at
$45.33.
Barclays cut its rating on Healthways, while Deutsche Bank
cuts its price target on the company.
Among other sharp decliners, shares of Interactive
Intelligence Group ININ.O fell 23.6 percent to $25.83 after
it reported quarterly results.
Those shares were among the biggest percentage decliners on
the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML , which was down 2.2 percent
on the day. The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID was down 1.7
percent on the day. The S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML fell 1.7
percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was down
1.3 percent.
Shares of Eastman Kodak EK.N were flat at $1.28 after
Standard & Poor's announced it will be replaced by ITT Corp
(ITT.N) in the S&P 400 index.
ITT, meanwhile, is being replaced by Xylem Inc (XYL.N) in
the S&P 500. ITT shares were down 0.4 percent at $44.43.
In the S&P 600, Lumos Networks LMOSV.O will replace Kid
Brands Inc. KID.N, S&P said. Shares of Kid Brands slid 10.3
percent to $2.08.
Among advancers were shares of Rent-A-Center (RCII.O),
which rose 3.5 percent to $33.35 after reporting results late
Monday.
