NEW YORK Oct 26 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks gained on Wednesday as results and outlooks from
companies including Panera Bread Co (PNRA.O) brightened
prospects for the coming quarters.
Panera shares jumped 15.5 percent and were the biggest
percentage gainer on the S&P 400, a day after it forecast
fourth-quarter and 2012 earnings above Wall Street
expectations. It also posted results for the latest quarter
that were above analysts' expectations. For details, see
In other earnings reports, Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc
QCOR.O posted a profit that topped estimates. Its shares, the
top percentage gainer on the S&P 600, were up 21.1 percent at
$40.31 and hit a lifetime high.
Other top advancers included shares of iRobot Corp
(IRBT.O), which were up 18.4 percent at $33.50 after it
reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID rose 1.1 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML advanced 1.5 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 1 percent.
Analysts have said that while mostly stronger-than-expected
results have boosted Thomson Reuters estimates for
third-quarter S&P 500 earnings, but global economic worries
have hurt the outlook for coming quarters. Thomson Reuters
estimates have come down for fourth- and first-quarter earnings
since the beginning of October.
"I think we're starting to see in the small-cap market some
discrimination" and earnings are making the difference, said
Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager, Fifth Third Asset
Management in Minneapolis.
As investor caution toward stocks diminishes, small caps
stand to gain more because they were pummelled more as
investors turned away from risky assets, he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)