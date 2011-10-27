NEW YORK Oct 27 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks jumped more than 4 percent on Thursday, outperforming the broader market, as shares of energy and materials companies shot up with oil and metals prices.

An agreement by European leaders to help contain the region's two-year-old debt crisis eased worries for investors, who had feared the escalating problems could eventually tip the global economy into a global recession.

The agreement involved boosting the region's bailout fund and also a deal for banks to take write-downs on their holdings of Greek bonds.

Among top percentage gainers in the small- and mid-cap market, Superior Energy (SPN.N) rose 12.2 percent to $29.54 while shares of Century Aluminum (CENX.O) gained 18.9 percent to $11.71 and shares of Petroleum Development PETD.O jumped 15.4 percent to $28.07.

Copper exploded above $8,000 per tonne while ICE Brent December crude LCOZ1 rose $3.17, or 2.91 percent, to settle at $112.08 a barrel.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID jumped 4.3 percent, its biggest daily percentage advanced since Aug. 11, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 5.1 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain since Oct. 4. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.4 percent.

"When you look at today, it shows how important getting progress in Europe is to the market," said Hank Smith, chief investment officer at Haverford Trust Co. in Philadelphia.

Earnings have also helped stocks, he said.

Shares of Parametric Technologies PMTC.O jumped 17.8 percent to $21.28, a day after the design software maker reported market-beating quarterly results on higher license revenue and forecast first quarter largely in line with estimates. For details, see [ID:nL3E7LR30E] (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)