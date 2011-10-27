NEW YORK Oct 27 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks jumped more than 4 percent on Thursday, outperforming
the broader market, as shares of energy and materials companies
shot up with oil and metals prices.
An agreement by European leaders to help contain the
region's two-year-old debt crisis eased worries for investors,
who had feared the escalating problems could eventually tip the
global economy into a global recession.
The agreement involved boosting the region's bailout fund
and also a deal for banks to take write-downs on their holdings
of Greek bonds.
Among top percentage gainers in the small- and mid-cap
market, Superior Energy (SPN.N) rose 12.2 percent to $29.54
while shares of Century Aluminum (CENX.O) gained 18.9 percent
to $11.71 and shares of Petroleum Development PETD.O jumped
15.4 percent to $28.07.
Copper exploded above $8,000 per tonne while ICE Brent
December crude LCOZ1 rose $3.17, or 2.91 percent, to settle
at $112.08 a barrel.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID jumped 4.3 percent, its
biggest daily percentage advanced since Aug. 11, while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 5.1 percent, its biggest daily
percentage gain since Oct. 4. In comparison, the benchmark S&P
500 .SPX gained 3.4 percent.
"When you look at today, it shows how important getting
progress in Europe is to the market," said Hank Smith, chief
investment officer at Haverford Trust Co. in Philadelphia.
Earnings have also helped stocks, he said.
Shares of Parametric Technologies PMTC.O jumped 17.8
percent to $21.28, a day after the design software maker
reported market-beating quarterly results on higher license
revenue and forecast first quarter largely in line with
estimates. For details, see [ID:nL3E7LR30E]
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)