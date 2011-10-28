NEW YORK Oct 28 S&P small- and mid-cap indexes
posted gains of more than 5.0 percent for the week, outpacing
the broader market on robust earnings and M&A activity.
Among Friday's top percentage gainers were shares of
Deckers Outdoor DECK.O, which jumped 10.8 percent to $17.66,
a day after reporting results.
Align Technology Inc (ALGN.O) surged 32.8 percent to $23.65
after it posted a quarterly profit that beat market
expectations. For details, see [ID:nL3E7LR3WX]
Among other gainers, shares of Stamps.com (STMP.O) shot up
26.3 percent to $32.73, hitting a new high of $32.98, after
reporting results late Thursday.
M&A activity this week also helped stocks.
Shares of Amerigroup AGP.N were up 9.5 percent at $55.59
on Friday. Earlier in the week, the health insurer said it
agreed to buy all of the operating assets and contracting
rights of Medicaid manager Health Plus for $85 million in cash
to expand its presence in New York.
Among other deals in the small- and mid-cap space this
week, Cigna Corp (CI.N) said it will buy HealthSpring Inc
HS.N for $3.8 billion to jump-start its business selling
Medicare plans.
If "corporate treasurers, CEOs and CFOs look at their
balance sheets and cash positions, assess their competitive
environment and look out and see an improving economy, they
want to spend that cash. They want to beef up their companies
with purchases of other businesses, so we're seeing that," said
Natalie Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which manages more
than $13 billion.
For the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index .MID ended down
0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML fell 0.6
percent.In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose 0.04
percent.
For the week, the S&P MidCap index gained 5.7 percent while
the S&P SmallCap index jumped 6.5 percent, their fourth week of
gains.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)