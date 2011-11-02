NEW YORK Nov 2 Mid- and small cap stocks
jumped about 15 percent in October, but their valuation is
attractive as the smaller-cap sector is still below its
long-term price-earnings ratio.
The Russell 2000 small cap index posted its
third-best monthly gain at over 15 percent in October, coming
close to positive territory for the year.
"Even after the rally, we estimate that the Russell 2000
trades below its long-term average P/E, at 14.4 times versus
14.8 times, and the price-to-book ratio is below its
trendline," said Steven DeSanctis, head of U.S. Small Cap
Strategy at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research in New York.
"Earnings for the third quarter are coming in better than
expected, with profits up about 10 percent and revenue up an
equal amount. Balance sheets remain clean and thus we saw a
rise of M&A activity, which we think will continue into
2012."
Mid- and smallcap stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding
after two days of losses after upbeat data on the U.S.
private-sector job market and a slightly optimistic economic
outlook from the Federal Reserve increased investors' appetite
for risky assets.
The Fed left interest-rate policy on hold and offered a
moderately brighter economic outlook but flagged risks to
growth that appeared to leave open the door for further
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID and the S&P SmallCap 600
index .SML each rose 1.5 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.1 percent.
Among individual stocks, Huntsman Corp (HUN.N) rose 13.3
percent to $12.45 after the company posted a third-quarter
adjusted profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Career Education Corp (CECO.O) lost nearly 43 percent to
$9.14 after its CEO resigned amid findings of improper
placement practices and increased accreditation risks.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)