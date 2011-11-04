NEW YORK Nov 4 Mid-cap and small-cap stocks
fell on Friday as growing uncertainties surrounding the euro
zone's debt crisis kept investors nervous, pressuring the
overall market.
But some smaller-cap sectors were outperforming the broader
index as their valuation was still seen attractive. The
small-cap stock index recently neared break-even for the year.
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID fell 0.6 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML lost 1.1 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.2 percent.
"While a European economic softening seems to be showing up
in spades by the day, the U.S. by contrast seems to be
weathering the storm particularly well," said Andrew Wilkinson,
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"Naturally the big caveat here is that the situation does
not result in a financial market collapse."
Among individual stocks, Central European Distribution Corp
CEDC.O was down 33.7 percent at $3.35 after the company's
third-quarter profit fell short of market expectations. For
details, see [ID:nL4E7M41NC]
A123 Systems AONE.O fell 11.6 percent to $3.11 after the
lithium-ion battery developer cut its full-year revenue
outlook, citing an "unexpected" reduction in fourth-quarter
orders for battery packs from its customer Fisker Automotive.
[ID:nL4E7M41HL]
On the upside, AES Corp (AES.N) rose 1.2 percent to $11.72
after the U.S.-based power provider posted higher third-quarter
profit, helped by contributions from its new businesses in
Bulgaria, Northern Ireland and Chile, and growth in Latin
America. [ID:nL4E7M41FE]
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)