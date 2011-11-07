NEW YORK Nov 7 Small- and midcapitalization stocks dipped on Monday as investors took profits after recent gains and some disappointing earnings and outlooks.

While the S&P midcap index posted losses last week, it is still up some 13 percent since late September.

Shares of Quicksilver Resources Inc KWK.N fell 8.8 percent to $7.69 after it cut its production forecast and unveiled a deal with KKR & Co (KKR.N). For details, see [ID:nL4E7M42V6]

Shares of Lojack Corp LOJN.O fell 9 percent to $2.99 after it reported results, while shares of Lawson Products (LAWS.O) also dropped 6 percent to $15.04 after it posted results.

Shares of Aaron's Inc (AAN.N) declined 6 percent to $25.17 after its CEO resigned.

There's been some "profit-taking in some of the more higher-multiple stocks that had been doing well in the previous three weeks," said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

But, he said, since larger-cap indexes ended higher, investors could follow through with more buying in small- and midcaps on Tuesday.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID declined 0.4 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML dipped 0.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX edged up 0.2 percent.

On the positive side, shares of Toll Brothers (TOL.N) gained 4.2 percent to $18.10 after Citigroup upgraded the stock and said shares of U.S. homebuilders will likely rally ahead of the upcoming spring selling season. [ID:nL4E7M71JP] (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)