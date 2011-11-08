NEW YORK Nov 8 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks declined on Tuesday, with shares of Sotheby's falling after it posted a wider-than-expected loss and as a vote in Italy left fresh uncertainties in the euro zone debt crisis.

Sotheby's (BID.N) shares were down 6.5 percent at $32.21 after the auctioneer said late Monday its results were hurt by a decline in auction commission revenue and higher operating expenses. For details, see [ID:nL4E7M7304]

Among other decliners, shares of WMS Industries (WMS.N) dropped 14.7 percent to $18.72 after Credit Suisse cut its price target on the maker of products for the gaming industry.

News out of Europe also weighed on sentiment.

Italy's prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, appeared to lose his parliamentary majority after a key vote. He won a vote on the ratification of the country's debt-weighed public finances because the opposition abstained. He obtained only 308 votes, below the 316 needed for an absolute majority in the 630-seat Chamber of Deputies. [ID:nR1E7LJ016]

"You're starting to get a little bit of the risk-off trade, and that's going to hurt down the cap scale," said Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager with Fifth Third Asset Management in Minneapolis.

Smaller-cap stocks are seen as a riskier trade than larger-cap ones, which tend to offer greater liquidity.

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID declined 0.5 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML fell 0.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)