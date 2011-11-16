NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. small- and mid-capitalization stocks rose modestly in volatile trade on Wednesday as continued uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis left investors unwilling to make big bets.

Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the crisis was already affecting emerging nations and Japan in multiple ways. The Bank of England forecast Britain was on the brink of a contraction and warned against inaction. For details, see [nL3E7MG10K] and [nL9E7LP01O]

"Everyone is afraid to buy because something could unravel, at the same time they are afraid to sell because you could get something dramatic," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

"Most people have sold what they want to sell and are just going to sit back and watch for a while until they do something over there that is meaningful enough to make a difference."

The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID gained 0.6 percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 0.4 percent. Both indexes had fallen more than 1 percent earlier in the session. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX .INX edged up 0.1 percent.

Energy shares rose as oil CLc1 gained more than nearly 3 percent and climbed over the $100 per barrel mark, although some oil refiners were hurt by the decision to reverse the Seaway pipeline that currently moves oil from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. [ID:nN1E7AF0KV] [nN1E7AF0BQ]

The S&P MidCap energy index .4GSPE climbed 1.8 percent while refiner HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) dropped 6.7 percent to $25.72.

Fellow midcap American Eagle Outfitters gained 4.6 percent to $14.27 as investors cheered the naming of Levi Strauss [LEVST.UL] executive Robert Hanson as the teen apparel retailer's new chief executive. [ID:nN1E7AE1UB]

Smallcap Tessera Technologies Inc (TSRA.O) surged 25.9 percent to $18.22 after the maker of semiconductor packaging technologies said Korean consumer electronics maker Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) renewed a license agreement for another five years.

