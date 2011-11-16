NEW YORK Nov 16 U.S. small- and
mid-capitalization stocks rose modestly in volatile trade on
Wednesday as continued uncertainty surrounding the euro zone
debt crisis left investors unwilling to make big bets.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the crisis
was already affecting emerging nations and Japan in multiple
ways. The Bank of England forecast Britain was on the brink of
a contraction and warned against inaction. For details, see
"Everyone is afraid to buy because something could unravel,
at the same time they are afraid to sell because you could get
something dramatic," said Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett
advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.
"Most people have sold what they want to sell and are just
going to sit back and watch for a while until they do something
over there that is meaningful enough to make a difference."
The S&P MidCap 400 index .MID gained 0.6 percent and the
S&P SmallCap 600 index .SML rose 0.4 percent. Both indexes
had fallen more than 1 percent earlier in the session. The
benchmark S&P 500 .SPX .INX edged up 0.1 percent.
Energy shares rose as oil CLc1 gained more than nearly 3
percent and climbed over the $100 per barrel mark, although
some oil refiners were hurt by the decision to reverse the
Seaway pipeline that currently moves oil from the U.S. Gulf
Coast to the oil storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma.
The S&P MidCap energy index .4GSPE climbed 1.8 percent
while refiner HollyFrontier Corp (HFC.N) dropped 6.7 percent to
$25.72.
Fellow midcap American Eagle Outfitters gained 4.6 percent
to $14.27 as investors cheered the naming of Levi Strauss
[LEVST.UL] executive Robert Hanson as the teen apparel
retailer's new chief executive.
Smallcap Tessera Technologies Inc (TSRA.O) surged 25.9
percent to $18.22 after the maker of semiconductor packaging
technologies said Korean consumer electronics maker Samsung
Electronics Co (005930.KS) renewed a license agreement for
another five years.
